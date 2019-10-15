Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving. 

Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.

RELATED: AAA: Tips for booking flights home for the holidays

RELATED: Disney stores now open inside select Target locations

Open on Thanksgiving

  • Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
  • H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery
  • Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores
  • Sears: 6 p.m.-midnight for most stores
  • Walmart: Hours to be determined

Closed on Thanksgiving

  • Abt
  • Academy Sports
  • Ace Hardware
  • American Girl
  • Army and Air Force Exchange stores
  • At Home
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • Blain's Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Campmor
  • The Container Store
  • Costco 
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Guitar Center   
  • H&M Stores 
  • Half Price Books
  • *H-E-B 
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
  • Lamps Plus     
  • Lowe's
  • Office Depot 
  • OfficeMax
  • Petsmart
  • Marshall's 
  • Mills Fleet Farm    
  • Patagonia
  • Pier 1 
  • REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
  • Staples 
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Stores
  • True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
  • West Marine Stores                                  

Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.