Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving.
Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.
Open on Thanksgiving
- Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
- H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
- No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery
- Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores
- Sears: 6 p.m.-midnight for most stores
- Walmart: Hours to be determined
Closed on Thanksgiving
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- American Girl
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Campmor
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Guitar Center
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- *H-E-B
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe's
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Petsmart
- Marshall's
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Patagonia
- Pier 1
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
- West Marine Stores
Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.