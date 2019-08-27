A Sudanese refugee-turned popular Australian supermodel posted an emotional diatribe on social media after a magazine feature about her mistakenly included a photo of a different black model. She says this should be a wake-up call to the industry which she believes would not have made the same mistake with a white model.

Celebrity news magazine "Who" published a feature story about Adut Akech, 19. In Australia and in the fashion industry Akech is well-known and recognized. But the magazine included large photo with the article that was not of her. It was another black woman.

Akech said it was particularly hurtful because it was a slap in the face to what she spoke about in the interview.

"In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl," Akech wrote on Instagram.

Akech said she not only felt disrespected, but she believed it disrespected an entire race. She also said that it's not the first time something like this has happened. Akech said she'd been called the name of other models who have the same ethnicity as her.

"It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same," Akech continued. "I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model."

Akech said Who magazine apologized, but she felt the need to speak out and start a conversation.