Man suffers life-threatening burn injuries after allegedly setting fire to SCOTUS PD outside Supreme Court building

The vehicle on fire was located in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, adjacent to the Supreme Court.
A man did receive significant burns and life threatning injuries from the car fire located in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, adjacent to the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS reported, along with multiple police departments, responded to a car ablaze outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington around 1:50 p.m. 

Police do believe this is an arson investigation, and that the man who lit the unmarked Supreme Court Police Department vehicle of fire after he dowsed it with an accelerant, has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening burn injuries, according to officials. 

There was also another SCOTUS PD vehicle in the area that was damaged, said officials. 

It's not known if the same man damaged this vehicle too.

The vehicle on fire was located in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, adjacent to the Supreme Court.

US Capitol Police and U.S. Supreme Court Police are the two agencies that are investigating the fire. 

DC Police did respond to the fire scene as well, said DC Fire and EMS. 

No information has been released on why the man set the car on fire, or if it was a part of a protest toward one or multiple Supreme Court judges. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information is released to our station.

