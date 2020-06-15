T-Mobile hit with nationwide outage impacting calls and data

A number of major wireless carriers appear to be dealing with outages Monday afternoon in several parts of the country, according to DownDetector.

WASHINGTON — T-Mobile said Monday afternoon that it's working to fix an outage that's impacting its wireless customers around the country.

DownDetector, which tracks user-submitted outage reports, had received more than 100,000 reports from T-Mobile customers by 3 p.m. Eastern.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, said engineers are "working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

The hardest-hit areas appear to be parts of the East Coast, according to DownDetector's outage map.

Before Ray's tweet, T-Mobile's customer service Twitter account had been responding to customers and asking them for more details through direct message.

A number of other wireless carriers appeared to be experiencing outages on Monday afternoon as well, but on a much smaller scale, according to DownDetector.

DownDetector had reports from Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and US Cellular customers about their issues too. However, each of those carriers had only a few thousand outage reports compared to the tens of thousands of reports related to T-Mobile.

In a statement, Verizon said its network is "performing well" and accused DownDetector of "falsely reporting Verizon network issues."