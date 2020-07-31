State Attorney: Tampa teen 'mastermind' of Twitter hack of celebrities

The 17-year-old is facing 30 felony charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old Tampa teen is behind bars facing 30 felony charges for "scamming people across America," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday.

Warren said Graham Clark was the "mastermind" behind the July 15 Twitter hack of prominent Twitter accounts, including that of former President Barack Obama and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said.

Clark was arrested early Friday morning at his Tampa apartment.

The state attorney's office said Clark's scheme included stealing identities of prominent people and celebrities, posting messages in their names and directing Twitter users to send Bitcoin to accounts associated with Clark.

The investigation found Clark reaped more than $100,000 in Bitcoin in a day.

As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam, Warren said.

Clark is expected to make his first court appearance on Saturday.

The specific charges he faces are:

Organized fraud (1 count)

Communications fraud (17 counts)

Fraudulent use of personal information (over $100,000 or 30 or more victims) (1 count)

Fraudulent use of personal information (10 counts)

Access computer or electronic device without authority (1 count)

Twitter released a statement on the social media platform Friday afternoon, thanking the "swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation."

We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses. For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly.



For the latest, see here 👇 https://t.co/kHty8TXaly — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) July 31, 2020

