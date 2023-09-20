Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors soar after comments from NFL star's brother

While Taylor Swift has revealed the titles of her next re-recording project, the internet is also abuzz over possible dating rumors.

WASHINGTON — After her fans solved millions of online puzzles (and sort of broke the internet again), Taylor Swift has revealed the titles of her next re-recording project. All while the internet is abuzz over possible dating rumors.

Swift partnered with Google on Tuesday to launch an online game through its search engine, filled with Easter Eggs.

The idea was that when anyone would search for "Taylor Swift" on Google, a blue vault would pop up in the lower right-hand corner and fans could try to solve one of the word puzzles. The search engine giant announced that once 33 million of the puzzles had been solved the "vault" would be opened to reveal the vault song list for “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

On Wednesday morning, fans successfully completed the Google mission and the vault was opened.

"Oh look you did it, you unlocked the "1989 (Taylor's Version) vault," a message from Swift explained. "And now I am so excited to share the new vault track titles with you. They are..."Is it Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends." Can't wait for you to hear them."

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

For the past few weeks, there have been all sorts of rumors that Taylor Swift was dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday morning, his brother, Jason Kelce made an appearance on a Philadelphia sports radio show and said he believes the rumors are "100% true," ... except right after that he seems to say he was just joking.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis's love life and I try to keep, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world, but having said that...I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true...naw I'm joking," Jason Kelce said.

It's kind of hard to hear what exactly Jason Kelce said at the end of his interview, so we'll have to wait until Travis or Taylor themselves weigh in.

“I believe it is 100% true” - @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀



Why isn't the Taylor Swift vault icon showing up on Google?

Now if you searched for "Taylor Swift" on Tuesday and all you saw was a "Blank Space," then just "Shake It Off" because there's no "Bad Blood" here. There were many social media users reporting the vault puzzle wasn't showing up for them either, or it would show up but not accept their answers.

It took us multiple tries and a couple different online browsers before we were finally able to get one of the puzzles to show up ourselves.

Google eventually confirmed Tuesday night it was working to fix some issues.

"Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon," Google wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fans who were able to get through were clearly hard at work to unlock the vault.

Swift closed out the first U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras tour by announcing she would be re-recording her "1989" album.

But why is she doing this?

Swift is on a mission to completely own her music.

The original recordings of her first six albums were owned by a record label, which is often the case. However, they were eventually sold to a private equity firm, which Swift publicly opposed.

Now, Swift is re-recording and releasing the songs that had been sold, and she’s including songs on each album that were previously unreleased. Each re-recorded song and album title proudly includes a reminder that you are listening to “Taylor’s Version.”

After the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” this fall, Swift has two albums left to re-record before completely owning all of her music.