"Avengers: Endgame" has been out for less than a week and people are desperate to avoid spoilers.

Fans have gone to desperate measures to avoid getting spoiled, from creating the #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag to deleting their social media accounts entirely.

One teacher has gone viral for posting a lengthy note warning his students not to discuss the movie around him. Twitter user @kamilious posted an image of the sign on her classroom's door.

"My little brother is in Tampa on a business trip. I am waiting until he gets back to see 'Avengers: Endgame.' THat will be Wednesday night at the SOONEST,' the sign read.

"DO NOT discuss ANYTHING about it anywhere near my classroom UNTIL THIS SIGN COMES DOWN."

He concluded the note by saying that if any of his students spoiled the film for them, they would "wish that Thanos snapped" them.

Kamilious' tweet quickly went viral, and several other students shared similar notes their teachers had posted.

These teachers are taking 'Endgame' spoilers seriously for a reason. The film is the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of 11 years of movies. Even the directors of the film wrote a letter urging fans not to spoil the film for people who wouldn't get a chance to watch it opening weekend.

"This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises," they wrote in a letter thanking their fans.

"Remember, Thanos still demands your silence."