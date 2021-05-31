Professional athletes, others show support for Naomi Osaka

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed that the world's No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her match in Paris.

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, starting off Monday with the earthshattering news in the world of sports. Osaka wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking to the media and revealed she has "suffered long bouts of depression."

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed that the world's No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

Sports stars and other supporters reacted to the decision of the tennis star's withdrawal from the French Open on Monday.

"I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That's the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can." — Serena Williams said.

"I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok." — Martina Navratilova.

"It's incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression." — Billie Jean King.

"You shouldn't ever have to make a decision like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own. major respect." — Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

"Love, respect, and positive energy your way." — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

"It's so sad that we are in a time that when a young person tells you they need help or a break, people respond with anger and a lack of support! ... Your mental health is just as important as your physical health." — Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.