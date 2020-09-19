George W. Bush calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'smart and humorous trailblazer'

The president he and his wife Laura joined the country in mourning the loss of the associate justice.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the night as more Texas leaders release statements on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening of complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at age 87.

Her passing brought immediate reaction across the country, including from a notable Texan.

Pres. George W. Bush called Ginsburg a "smart and humorous trailblazer."

"She inspired more than one generation of women and girls," Bush said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law."

Read his full statement:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a statement, saying she was "a fighter of top intellect and reason."

Paxton's full statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a remarkable woman, a fighter of top intellect and reason, who passed away this evening. Justice Ginsburg broke countless barriers throughout her long, distinguished career and served as an example for women across the country. We are thankful for her service.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life through photos 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar said Ginsburg "left behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice."

Hegar's full statement:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice. For decades she worked on the frontlines to secure and uphold the rights of women, workers, and those often left behind. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the millions of women and Americans she fought for. Today we mourn her loss and tomorrow we commit to honoring her legacy by continuing her work.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn called Ginsburg a "titan" of the Supreme Court:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams.

"As our country mourns this loss, Sandy and I send our condolences to her children, Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Ginsburg was "an American hero":

“Godspeed to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an American hero who devoted her life to equality. Please join me in praying for our democracy and the rights of all Americans. My hope is that Senate Republicans will follow the same procedure they did after the death of Justice Scalia, when they said it would be a disservice to America to fill a vacancy less than a year before an election."

Texas state senator José Menéndez called Ginsburg "a champion for social justice":