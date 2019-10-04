Disney has unveiled the first full trailer for its remake of "The Lion King" after airing a teaser trailer back in November.

The "live-action" remake of the 1994 film retells Simba's story from lion cub to king of the African Pride Lands. Disney released the trailer Wednesday morning, 100 days before the film is set to premiere.

The star-studded cast includes Donald Glover as the adult Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villianous scar and Beyonce as Nala, Simba's friend and love interest. James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa, Simba's father.

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of Simba's best friends, Timon and Pumbaa. They're seen strolling through the jungle singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." Seth Rogan will play Pumbaa and Billy Eichner will be Timon.

Disney has an impressive line-up of films for 2019. "Frozen 2," "Toy Story 4," and "Aladdin" all come out this year. Additionally, "Avengers: Endgame" will be coming out in the same month as "The Lion King."

"The Lion King" hits theaters July 19. Watch the trailer here.