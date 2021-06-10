Watch live: Suspect in custody after 4 hurt in shooting at Timberview High School, officials say

Arlington police say that a fight between two students prompted the shooting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article will be continually updated as new information is released.

Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, police said. The suspect is in custody and he will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun, police said.

Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. The school has been given the "all clear." There is no threat to the public.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was taken into custody. Police say he turned himself in to police with a lawyer.

What we know:

Police say that according to preliminary information, the suspect shot multiple people and immediately fled the scene

Four people were hurt, police said; three were students. The fourth was an "older person" that may be a teacher, police said. Arlington police said at one point that some of the victims were undergoing surgery, though the extent of their injuries was not clear.

Students are being reunited with parents and guardians at Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

Police said they believe the suspect and another student got into a fight and it prompted the shooting, according to Arlington assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye.

Suspect identified

Simpkins was identified as the suspect hours before his arrest. Police were searching for his vehicle, a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY 6260. The vehicle was located at an apartment complex.

Police were seen in the neighborhood where Simpkins lives and the street was blocked off. There were US Marshals at the scene.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Parents and students

No visitors are being permitted at this time at the school.

Timberview High School and Early College High School parents and guardians will be reunified with their students at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane, police said.

Officers will be at the scene and will process each student. Students were being bussed to that location.

Inside the school became a huge forensic scene as investigators began processing evidence.

Minny Aceves, a parent who was texting her son from outside of Timberview HS spoke to WFAA.

"The teachers were being taken in, and they said two people are in surgery...I don't know. I don't know," Aceves said. "I just know my kid is in there and he's scared and they're in the dark. Police are going up and down."

Another parent told WFAA her son contacted her as the shooting was happening, and her son was "so calm."

"No one woke up this morning thinking that this was going to happen. I mean, these children are just going through so much right now…and I just ask y’all to pray. Pray for these kids, pray for the parents, pray for the staff," the mother said.

She also said there needs to be better security in schools.

"My view is that I feel that there needs to be some kind of security, a tight security. And I’m not saying that Timberview failed, but that child got through. I don’t know if he was a student in the class, I don’t think he was. But he got through. We can’t have that."

Counseling services will be provided for students and parents at the arts center.

Arlington schools on lockout

Several Arlington schools, including Bowie High School, were placed on lockout, but the lockout has since been lifted at all campuses.

A lockout means that all exterior doors are locked from the inside.

The district said all students and teachers in those schools were safe and that classes would continue as police investigated the scene at Timberview.

"Arlington ISD officials have offered their full support to the Mansfield ISD, including mutual aid from the Arlington ISD security teams, counselors, crisis communications or any other requests Mansfield ISD makes," the Arlington ISD release said.

Watch live coverage below: