TIME has revealed Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

The accolade, announced Wednesday on NBC’s TODAY show, recognizes an individual or group of people who "most influenced the news and the world" during the past year.

TIME has featured a Person of the Year since 1927. The title is not necessarily an award or an honor, rather the magazine makes a selection each year of a person who has most influenced the world "for good or ill."

The title is sometimes given to a group of people or an abstract concept. Last year, TIME selected "The Guardians and the War on Truth," a group of four journalists and one news organization whose work in journalism resulted in their imprisonment or the loss of their lives. The year before that, TIME selected "The Silence Breakers", or the people who spoke up and sparked a national conversation on sexual harassment and assault. American Women (1975) and the computer (1982) have been named in the past.

TIME's first selection was Charles Lindbergh, the first person to make a solo non-stop flight across the Atlantic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.