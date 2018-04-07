Tina Turner's firstborn son, Craig Turner, died of apparent suicide Tuesday, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirms to USA TODAY. He was 59.

Police found him dead at 12:38 p.m. of an apparent gunshot wound inside his Studio City, Calif. home, according to Ed Winter, assistant chief of investigations for the Los Angeles.coroner's department.

An autopsy is pending.

Craig worked in real estate and was Tina Turner's firstborn son, whom she had at age 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill. Craig was adopted by Ike Turner after they wed in 1962.

Turner told Oprah Winfrey in a 2005 interview that Craig was "a very emotional kid" who offered support when she was physically abused by Ike Turner.

Craig was in high school when Turner finally left the abusive relationship with Ike.

"Before you can really help them, you have to strengthen yourself," Turner said.

Tina Turner divorced Ike in 1978. She married German music producer Erwin Bach, her partner of nearly 30 years, in 2013.

Turner and Bach were in Paris Tuesday night attending a party for Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Turner.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM