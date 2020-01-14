×
Toyota recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

The recall involves multiple models of Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 versions of these Toyota and Lexus models.

Toyota

  • 4Runner
  • Camry
  • Highlander
  • Land Cruiser
  • Sequoia
  • Sienna
  • Tacoma
  • Tundra

Lexus

  • LS 500
  • LC 500
  • RC 350
  • RC 300
  • GS 350
  • IS 300
  • ES 350
  • LX 570
  • GX 460
  • RX 350

Some other 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla. 

Toyota is still developing repairs.

Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

