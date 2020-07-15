Each treasure hunt has a limited number of tickets available. Each prize is worth about $4,000.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — What one man decided to do with his business during the COVID-19 shutdown sounds more like something out of a pirate tale than real life.

Johnny Perri says he's been a jeweler in Washington Township, Michigan, for more than 23 years. He says he learned the trade from his dad.

But, when he was forced to shut down his business during the pandemic, he discovered something about himself: he wasn't truly happy with what he was doing.

Sure, he says he enjoyed his customers and serving his community, but during the shutdown, he was becoming stir crazy and looking for something else to do, according to the website set up for his "Treasure Quest."

That's when he got an idea.

He says he was reading about how an anonymous person claimed to finally decipher the infamous riddle and discovered the Forrest Fenn treasure when the idea struck him. He says he figured out he wanted to get off the couch and go on an adventure.

His motivation to get out and explore took him all over Michigan with his fiance. And, he buried things from his jewelry store and so much more along the way.

USA Today reports he buried about $1 million worth of treasures.

Now, people can go out and look for the buried treasures on their own adventures. He is selling tickets for people to get clues for their specific treasure hunt.

Each treasure hunt has a limited number of tickets available. Each prize is worth about $4,000.

For more information on how to get in on a real-life treasure hunt, head to his website.

