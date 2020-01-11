x
Tribe wants legislation passed to reopen 4 casinos in Arizona, New Mexico

If legislation doesn't pass, the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise likely will be forced to permanently close and layoff all employees by the end of this month.
The Navajo Nation is asking the public to weigh in on the possible reopening of four of the tribe's casinos in New Mexico and Arizona. 

The proposed reopening plan would allow casinos and other gaming facilities to operate at 50% capacity.

If the legislation is not passed, Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise likely will be forced to permanently close and layoff all employees by the end of this month.

The Navajo Nation gaming facilities have been closed since March to limit the spread of COVID-19 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. 

As of Saturday, tribal health officials said there have been 11,753 coronavirus cases on the reservation with 581 known deaths since the pandemic began.

