President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol on that date to a joint session of Congress.

Trump has accepted the invitation, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

Trump's address will come on the day following the Iowa Caucuses.

The invitation was extended just two days after House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks on. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

