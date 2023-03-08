Live Updates: Donald Trump arrives at DC court for historic arraignment

The former president's court appearance happens Thursday afternoon. Here's the latest from the courthouse.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is due in court on Thursday, the first step in a legal process that will play out in a courthouse between the White House he once controlled and the Capitol his supporters once stormed.

The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement, be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released, which would allow him to rejoin the campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

WUSA9 is live from E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse all day. Here are the latest updates:

3:53 p.m.:

Trump enters courtroom with attorneys at E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse.

3:15 p.m.:

Trump's motorcade has arrived at E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse.

2:55 p.m.:

Trump has arrived at Reagan National Airport ahead of his arraignment.

2:40 p.m.:

On his way to D.C. for arraignment, Trump took to his social media platform TruthSocial. He said being arrested is a "great honor" and that he was being arrested for protesting a crooked election.

1:10 p.m.:

Former President Donald Trump is expected to leave Bedminster, New Jersey for the District of Columbia around 2 p.m.

1 p.m.:

Attorney John F. Lauro has made his appearance on the docket in former President Donald Trump's D.C. case ahead of today's initial appearance.

12:30 p.m.:

Demonstrators have gathered outside the courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Noon:

The Pro-Democracy Coalition held a rally in response to Trump's indictment Thursday afternoon.

9 a.m.:

D.C.'s hottest club is the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse.



Saw the chief judge checking out the media scrum earlier, poking his head right between camera crews that would have flipped if they'd recognized him. pic.twitter.com/MDvufJ00aJ — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 3, 2023

8 a.m.:

While the buzz around the courthouse continues to grow throughout the morning, Trump's arraignment is expected to be brief. In fact, we may not ever see the former president.

7 a.m.:

Journalists and media outlets gathered around the courthouse early to cover the historic event, but protesters or counterprotesters were not at the courthouse early Thursday.

6 a.m.: