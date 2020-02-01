President Donald Trump's campaign says it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins.

The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates have reported so far for the quarter. Tens of millions of dollars are expected to have been raised by the Republican National Committee and other affiliated groups, which will report their finances later this month.

The Trump campaign's haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president's impeachment by the House last month. The campaign says the investigation and subsequent vote have motivated the supporters to rally around Trump.



“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement to Politico.

The fundraising surpassed Barack Obama's, who brought in $42 million during the fourth quarter of 2011, when he was running for reelection, according to Politico.