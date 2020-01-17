Report: Clinton investigator Ken Starr joining Trump impeachment team

The team will also include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz.

President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.