More than 500 rallies are planned nationwide Tuesday to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They'll occur the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment.

The "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies are scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. local time, but that time could vary by location.

"The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on," organizers wrote on impeach.org.

Some of the individual events are urging people to attend to not engage with any counter-protesters who might show up. A number of events are scheduled outside the district offices of members of Congress.

Several rallies against impeachment have been held in recent days across the country.

In the abuse of power article of impeachment, Democrats say Trump "solicited the interference" of Ukraine in the 2020 election by asking its government to publicly announce an investigation of an opponent to benefit Trump's re-election.

In the obstruction article, Democrats say Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

If either article of impeachment is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would be one of the jurors deciding Trump's fate, said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to proceed with the trial.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong, calling the impeachment a "hoax" and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.