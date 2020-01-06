Minutes before his Monday address, explosions from tear gas and flash bangs could be heard near The White House as protests continue in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump called on governors to "dominate the streets" using National Guard troops in an effort to stop protests that have turned violent and destructive in the past week. He said if they did not do so, he would deploy the U.S. military to "solve the problem."

Trump also sent a warning to violent protesters and vandals as to what they may face if peace is not restored.

"You will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences," Trump said.

Minutes before Trump spoke, the sound of explosions could be heard by microphones in the White House Rose Garden as protests continue in Washington, D.C. Police were firing tear gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters before Trump's speech.





The president may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act which would allow him to deploy active-duty troops to cities across the country in response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. That's according to NBC News, citing four people familiar with the decision.

ABC News is separately reporting that active duty Army police units from Fort Bragg, NC, will be deployed Monday night to Washington, D.C.

According to NBC News, the troops would be allowed to conduct law enforcement missions. Before that can happen, Trump would have to "immediately order the insurgents to disperse and retire peacefully to their abodes within a limited time," the law states.

The last time the act was invoked was during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, according to NBC News. Those riots were sparked by the beating of Rodney King by police officers which was caught on video.

“The Insurrection Act, it’s one of the tools available, whether the president decides to pursue that, that’s his prerogative,“ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reportedly told NBC News, but without confirming that Trump had decided to invoke it.

The country has been beset by angry demonstrations for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s. Spurred in part by Floyd's death, protesters have taken to the streets to decry the killings of black people by police.

In a conference call Monday with the nation's governors. Trump berated most of them as “weak” for not cracking down harder on the lawlessness that has convulsed cities from coast to coast.

A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck, in a widely seen video that has sparked protests across the nation.

An autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, the family’s attorneys said Monday.

A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, and three other officers were fired. Bystander video showed the officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on Floyd’s neck despite the man's cries that he can't breathe until he eventually stopped moving.

