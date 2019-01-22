WASHINGTON — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.

The White House sent an email to the House Sergeant-at-Arms on Tuesday asking to schedule a walk-through for the speech in anticipation of a Jan. 29 delivery, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the planning.

At the same time, the White House is continuing to work on contingency plans and has been considering potential alternatives, including a rally, as a back-up venue.

Fox News and ABC News reported Tuesday that sources said there is a backup plan for Trump to instead give a speech in a rally-type setting somewhere outside of Washington, D.C.

If the president gives the speech at a rally, it would be his first rally-style event since the partial shutdown began.

Last week, Tim Moore, the Republican speaker of the North Carolina House invited Trump to the state's legislature to deliver the address. He wrote to the president on Friday inviting him to deliver the speech in the House chamber of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Trump responded to Moore by thanking him over the phone. Moore said that he spoke briefly with the president on Monday. His office said Tuesday that Trump's team was "still determining when the speech would take place."

A previously scheduled Capitol walk-through was canceled last week just before Pelosi sent her letter to Trump suggesting that he either deliver the speech in writing or delay it until after the partial government shutdown is resolved, citing security concerns.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen responded by assuring that DHS and Secret Service were "fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union."

Asked about the letter by reporters Tuesday, Pelosi did not address the White House's decision, saying only: "We just want people to get paid for their work."

The president cannot speak in front of a joint session of Congress without both chambers' explicit permission. A resolution agreed to by both chambers specifies the date and time of a joint session of the House and the Senate for receiving an address from the president.

Trump and Pelosi have been locked in an increasingly personal standoff over the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 32nd day. She had previously extended Trump a formal invitation to deliver the speech, which the White House says Trump accepted.