Perhaps the most biting part of Meghan McCain's eulogy for her father Sen. John McCain during Saturday's memorial was when she went straight for President Trump's slogan.

"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," she said as part of a speech that routinely took jabs at Trump.

People in the room clapped and social media erupted.

Meghan gave one of several eulogies in McCain's honor Saturday when a who's who of Washington and the world gathered at the National Cathedral for his memorial service.

President Trump was not invited and decided instead to spend time at the Trump National Golf Club in Loudoun County, Virginia, amid a morning of tweets criticizing the Department of Justice and the FBI and threatening Canada.

Hours later, though, Trump seemingly responded on Twitter with a signature-style message to "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Reviews of his response were mixed.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

