'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — An actor in the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won’t be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.

The bodies were found after police were summoned to a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Boyce, who died at the age of 30, had previously remarked on social media that he didn't think he "would make it to see 30 years old."