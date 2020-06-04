x
Ukraine continues to battle forest fire near Chernobyl

Emergency teams in Ukraine are battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.
Credit: AP
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Yaroslav Yemelianenko)

KYIV, Ukraine — Emergency teams in Ukraine are battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears. 

On Saturday, two blazes erupted in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant. 

Firefighters said they have managed to localize a smaller fire, but the second one continues burning Monday, covering about 20 hectares (50 acres). 

The authorities said that radiation levels in the area engulfed by fires substantially exceed normal levels, but the emergencies service say radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south, are within norms.

Credit: AP
A view of a forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Yaroslav Yemelianenko)

