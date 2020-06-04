Ukraine continues to battle forest fire near Chernobyl

Emergency teams in Ukraine are battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.

On Saturday, two blazes erupted in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant.

Firefighters said they have managed to localize a smaller fire, but the second one continues burning Monday, covering about 20 hectares (50 acres).