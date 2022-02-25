White House to impose new sanctions targeting Putin himself

The U.S. is joining the European Union in sanctioning Putin and other top Russian officials.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is joining the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian forces bore down on Ukraine’s capital.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team.

Psaki indicated that the U.S. sanctions will include a travel ban. President Joe Biden, who had previously said sanctions targeting Putin were "on the table," decided to make the move in the last 24 hours after talks with European leaders.

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to release more details later Friday.

Psaki said the move is intended to send “a clear message about the the strength of the opposition to the actions” by the West against President Putin.

Earlier, the EU unanimously agreed to freeze the assets of Putin and Lavrov. The decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.

It wasn’t immediately clear how impactful an asset freeze would be on Putin or Lavrov, but the direct action targeting the Russian president was meant to be seen as a warning to Putin that he could emerge as an international pariah if he doesn’t end the invasion of Ukraine.