Many Hampton Roads families seek answers surrounding Ukrainian refugee status in US

Hampton Roads families have questions about when their loved ones can seek refuge in the United States.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads families are fighting to get their loved ones from Ukraine to the United States safely and others hope they can stay if their visa expires.

“It’s just terrifying because we have family friends that send pictures that they’re going to fight and we never really heard from them again," said Natalya Malenko.

Malenko was a student-athlete in Hampton Roads. She got a scholarship to place tennis at Old Dominion University and is currently getting her master's degree. But her focus now is keeping track of her family living in Ukraine.

“My family is currently stuck on the Romanian border and they are moving very slow. They’ve been stuck for the past 48 hours," said Malenko.

Malenko said her mom has a visa to travel, but she doesn’t want to leave her family behind. Malenko is also concerned about her student visa and other classmates.

“If our visa, let’s say, expires, you know we have to leave, but there’s no place to leave because naturally home is gone," said Malenko.

Malenko said her fight for her country’s freedom will continue from Hampton Roads.

Immigration attorney Radlyn Mendoza said many refugee questions are coming to her office.

“On the refugee side, the [Biden] administration did announce that it will be accepting refugees from Ukraine but there are very few details on how that’s going to work," said Mendoza.

As Russia continues its invasion, Ukrainians are seeking refuge. Tetiana Franchenko is one of them.

“I was leaving Kyiv it was already bombing," said Franchenko.

Franchenko spoke to 13News Now from a friend's house in the neighboring country of Moldova hoping to reach Poland. She said she has family there and in Vienna.

“I will see what happens it will be. I hope this war will finish soon," said Franchenko.

Franchenko added: “Hearing my mom crying and being devastated losing everything, our home, everything she’s ever worked for and if she can do it, then I can do it. And my message pretty much is in going to fight; for what we can do here for our people."

Immigration attorneys hope President Joe Biden will address some refugee concerns in his 2022 State of the Union Address on Tuesday.