Hampton Roads reflects on the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine

The Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association will commemorate the one-year anniversary with a vigil and rally this weekend.

NORFOLK, Va. — Anna Makhorkina calls February 24, 2022, a dark day.

“No doubt the hardest year of probably every Ukrainian’s life," Makhorkina said, the president of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association.

Nearly one year ago, she says the unthinkable happened.

“Explosions, shelling in Central Ukraine, Kyiv," she said. "It was just really terrifying.”

Her home country is now war-torn, and tens of thousands of troops have died in the fight.

The invasion forced many people to flee to neighboring countries like Poland and Belarus. Others, like Makhorkina’s parents, traveled much farther to safety.

“It took them about a month of my very convincing to come here,” Makhorkina said. “They spent the summer with us, but they kept thinking about going home.”

Throughout the year, Makhorkina has gathered support in varying forms from Hampton Roads.

The organization has held rallies and vigils to raise awareness of the war. Members have also collected essential items to ship to Ukrainians seeking refuge in other countries.

“You reach out to your elected officials," she said. "You get their support in whatever way you can. Just do something.”

Though the war continues, Makhorkina hopes it will end soon, with a victory for Ukraine.

“Ukrainians proved they can defend themselves as far as bravery and commitment, and motivation and love for the motherland,” she said.

On February 24, the association will hold a candlelight vigil for Ukraine in Virginia Beach to commemorate one year of the war. You can find more information on the organization's Facebook page.