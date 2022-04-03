An ocean away, Norfolk synagogue stands with Ukraine

Ukraine has the fifth largest Jewish population in Europe, so Rabbi Roz said they have a responsibility to speak out against Russia's invasion.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Ukrainians fight for their country and fear for their loved ones, the Jewish community in Norfolk feels a sense of responsibility to speak out.

Music filled the chapel at Ohef Sholom Temple on Friday with an opening song written in Odesa, Ukraine, a city that is now bracing for Russian troops.

"I think we’re seeing a tragedy of epic proportions and a miscarriage of justice and senseless violence and killing and destruction," says Rabbi Roz Mandelberg.

Ukraine has the fifth largest Jewish population in Europe, so Rabbi Roz says they have a responsibility to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s actions.

"It would be over the line to call Ukraine sacred to Jews, but it wouldn’t be way over the line," she said during her sermon.

So, they are keeping Shabbat Friday night with Ukrainians in their hearts.

"As Jewish people, we feel deeply the suffering of all humans," she said. "It isn’t specifically a Jewish war but nonetheless it is upon us who have known the horrors of the holocaust to speak out."

Rabbi Roz said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is reminiscent of World War II.

"The missile that hit close to Babyn Yar which was the scene of the massacre of 33,000 Jews definitely evoked terrible memories."

She said even though we are almost 5,000 miles away, there are ways to help.

"One of which is to speak out, one of which is to contribute financially wherever they can. Another of which of course is to pray, always to pray. And the fourth, which is a little bit harder, is to remain unified even if we have to make sacrifices because the economic sanctions that we are trying to use to pressure to stop this senseless war."