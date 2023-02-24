On one-year anniversary of invasion, U.S. says it will stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

The U.S. has already sent $113 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine. This week, the Biden Administration announced it will send another $2 billion.

WASHINGTON — 365 days have gone by, billions of dollars have been spent, and thousands of lives have been lost.

But there's still no end in sight to the war that followed Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, exactly one year ago.

In the year since what Vladimir Putin called a "special military operation" began, the United States has committed more than $113 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said Friday that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine is "steadfast."

He added: "And we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said in a news release on Friday: "It is my hope that a way forward can be found to end this war while preserving Ukraine's indisputable right to exist as a sovereign nation."

House Armed Services Committee Vice Chair Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) told 13News Now in an interview on Friday that at some point the war has to end, but "it can't be on Russia's terms."

He added: "Russia is going to pursue another offensive this springtime. I believe they will be unsuccessful. And when they are, I think that's probably the opportunity to come in and say, let's settle this conflict."

Old Dominion University Associate Professor of Political Science Regina Karp worries things may well get worse before they get better, saying: "This war is going to intensify and it might even escalate and there may be a point in time where Ukraine and its supporters in the West will have to ask themselves, 'how much more can we be involved in this war without it possibly leading to a nuclear catastrophe?'"