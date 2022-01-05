Prayer service for Ukraine unites Hampton Roads communities in song, worship

Dozens of people gathered at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, raising Ukrainian flags and calling for peace.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than two months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the Hampton Roads community is showing unwavering support for the war-stricken country.

“As oddly as it sounds, I believe God put it in my heart very strongly that Hampton Roads needed to do something," said Bob Fox, a retired Christian pastor who helped bring people of various faiths and backgrounds to pray.

Fox called the event at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach on Saturday evening "an expression of love for Ukraine," to show them they are not forgotten.

Organizations like Orphan's Promise, Father's Heart Orphan's Ministry and Tidewater Ukrainian School rallied support.

“The war’s gotten worse, as we all know. There are things that happened over there that should never have happened in any war," said Fox.

"We fled Ukraine when the war started and we are here now," said Oleksandra Yakovlyeva. She, along with her two children, sought refuge in Suffolk.

Yakovlyeva staying with a family who hosted her as a foreign exchange student more than two decades ago. The rest of her family is back home.

“For me, it’s very important to see other people care – as a people willing to help – so many communities, so many churches, it doesn’t matter, it’s all just uniting for Ukraine," she said.

Yakovlyeva believes that there will be so much recovery and healing needed, even after the war concludes. She explained that everyone's thoughts and prayers go a long way.

“It means the world to Ukrainians who are here suffering without their family and for Ukrainians who stayed, still fighting in different cities. Each story is different for every Ukrainian," Yakovlyeva added.

Organizers also collected donations like money, as well as medical and humanitarian supplies.