Tidewater Ukrainian School accepting military, medical supplies to help families back home

She works with the Tidewater Ukrainian School, where staff acted fast to get donations for Ukrainian families when they learned about Russia's invasion.



“Of course, the number one priority is medications and things that can be used for wound care and burn care," said teacher and principal Tetiana Ordono.



Staff and volunteers quickly turned their Saturday school at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church into a donation center.



“The number one thing they’re asking, all of them, are military boots -- combat boots. Not the black ones, the beige ones," Ordono said.



Sonmezler said she worked for the Ukrainian government for more than 15 years. She’s been in the United States for four years with her family, but most of her loved ones are still overseas.



“I’m just praying for Ukraine to finish this war as soon as possible and come back to the peaceful life, because we are a peaceful nation," Sonmezler said.



She said the supplies are going to hospitals, civilians fighting on the front lines, and even to help Russian troops.



“Even the Russian soldiers are being treated in Ukrainian hospitals. So we see it a lot from my friends and from official websites, so all this medical supplies is going to go to Ukraine for that reason."



The Tidewater Ukrainian school staff sent more than 100 boxes of supplies to Ukraine on Friday, and Monday, had plans to send another shipment soon.



The pastor of Our Saviour Lutheran Church said the congregation was working with its national church body to collect funds for Ukrainians, too.



“This is really more personal for us, because the school has been meeting in our building since 2018," said Pastor Harry Griffith.



The Tidewater Ukrainian School has a list of military medical supplies they need on their website and Facebook page.