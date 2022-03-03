Ukrainian residents in Hampton Roads can get help from US immigration services

Virginia Beach immigration attorney Radyln Mendoza said Ukrainians in Hampton Roads can get ready to apply for Temporary Protected Status.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, millions are fleeing to other countries in Europe as refugees.

The United States government recently announced there is immigration help for Ukrainians living here.

Last week, 13News Now interviewed Ukrainian resident Natalya Malenko, a former Old Dominion University athlete who is now getting her master's degree. This means Malenko has an F1 student visa to work in the United States.

She spoke about her concerns about her visa expiring and not being able to live in the U.S. Since then, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced assistance for Ukrainians living in the U.S. due to the invasion. One of them is to help F1 students experiencing economic hardship.

“As an F1 student, you’re just only really allowed to work on-campus part-time," said Malenko.

Virginia Beach immigration attorney Radyln Mendoza said Malenko and others can get ready to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated for Ukraine.

TPS is designated when circumstances temporarily prevent people from returning safely to their home country, or when their home country can't handle the return of its nationals adequately.

During the designation period, those who are TPS beneficiaries or who are found preliminarily eligible for TPS can't be removed from the U.S., can get an employment authorization document and could be granted travel authorization.

“They are allowed to be in the United States for a designated period of 18 months and along with that status they are eligible to apply for work authorization," said Mendoza.

Malenko said if she gets TPS, she will be able to work anywhere.

“It will be a lot of help for myself because I can do more things and provide for myself and hopefully my family as well because you know they left home without anything," said Malenko.

Mendoza said she’s planning on setting up workshops for Ukrainian citizens to learn how to apply for TPS.