Ukrainians in Hampton Roads recognize country's Independence Day

Wednesday also marks six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day feels different this year.

“This is our biggest state holiday," said Tetiana Ordono, the director of the Tidewater Ukrainian School.

"We used to celebrate while we were in Ukraine for years.”

It’s a reminder of freedom, but this year especially, it’s also about the fight for freedom overseas.

“At four in the morning," said Anna Makhorkina, the president of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association.

"We all remember it like it was just yesterday.”

Though this day marks 31 years of freedom, it also marks six months of war against Russian forces.

“All six months were probably the worst months in our lives," Ordono said.

Those long months brought on much concern for Ukrainians living in Hampton Roads.

Ordono and Makhorkina say many have constantly called their loved ones trying to escape the country. Makhorkina even brought her parents to Hampton Roads for safety.

“They didn’t want to leave their home, their country, everything familiar, but they say they came for me for my peace of mind,” she said.

The war has pushed Ukrainians in Hampton Roads to help out those living in the country however they can.

“We raised funds, we spread awareness,” Makhorkina said.

They are constantly shipping supplies to refugees. During this difficult time, they are also trying to bring together the community in celebration.

“To meet and greet," Ordono said. "To show our culture, tradition, our food."

This is a reminder that they will overcome tragedy.

“Ukraine will fight to the end," Makhorkina said.

"Before that end was peace, the goal was peace, but now the end is victory.”

The Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association will hold an independence day event on August 27 at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.