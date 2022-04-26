Williamsburg brewery to release golden ale to support Ukraine relief efforts

Alewerks Brewing Company will release a Ukrainian-style golden ale on April 30. A dollar from every four-pack sold with go to Mercy Chefs.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg craft brewery is releasing a special beer on Saturday, April 30, to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-style golden ale is being made by Alewerks Brewing Company under the label Teamwerks.

A dollar from every four-pack or glass of the brew that is sold will go to Mercy Chefs, the Portsmouth-based nonprofit providing food relief for Ukrainians entering Romania and for those running out of supplies in Ukraine.

Lead Brewer Kyle Meyerhoff said the special brew is at the higher end of the alcohol-by-volume (ABV) spectrum, describing it as having a sweet, spicy, herbal flavor profile.

“Golden ale is a relatively traditional style,” Meyerhoff said in a news release. “People who like golden ales or traditional Belgium styles will find it fun to drink.”

The brewery said the Ukrainian golden ale is significant because there's a grassroots campaign to recognize it as a distinct beer style, something that has picked up speed due to the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.