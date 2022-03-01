'It’s very, very difficult' | Williamsburg nonprofit scrambles to move orphans out of Ukraine

The organization has moved more than 30 children within the organization from Ukraine to seek refuge in Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

A nonprofit based in Williamsburg has been helping move orphans out of Ukraine while Russia attacks.

"The first thing has been safety," said Nancy Hathaway, the founder of Heart for Orphans. "Getting them out of the line of fire and getting them to safety."

Hathaway has been working tirelessly to get children and young adults out of Ukraine. The organization provides transitional housing and resources in Ukraine, Kenya and Belarus, for children who age out of orphanages, but still need a home.

Although her office sits in Williamsburg, housing and programming are based in Ukraine.

“You feel helpless because you’re on the other side of the world and you’re just trying to coordinate it and it’s very, very difficult,” she said.

She said the organization has four homes filled with nearly 60 young people overseen by house parents. Hathaway said her crews in Ukraine moved more than 30 children out of the country to seek refuge in Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

“It’s just heartbreaking what they’re going through, and their house parents worrying about them," she said.

She said she’s working to get about 20 more young people out of the country, but Hathaway has been running into problems getting everyone to safety. She said a new Ukraine law requiring men of age to fight against Russia prevents some from crossing the border.

“There are a few young men that are 18, 19-years-old," she said. "So, they can’t cross into another country right now, it’s against the law. And our house parents don’t want to leave them behind.”

Hathaway said some team members are staying with those who can’t cross the border. In the meantime, Hathaway is working to find housing outside of Ukraine for more children.