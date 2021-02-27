UN urges warring parties to halt fighting for vaccinations

The resolution reiterated the council's demand for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities" in major conflicts.

NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a "sustained humanitarian pause" to enable the unhindered delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccination of millions of people in conflict areas.

The British-drafted resolution, cosponsored by 112 countries, reiterated the council's demand for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities" in major conflicts.