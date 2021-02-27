x
UN urges warring parties to halt fighting for vaccinations

The resolution reiterated the council's demand for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities" in major conflicts.
Credit: AP
The UN Security Council holds a meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, in this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a "sustained humanitarian pause" to enable the unhindered delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccination of millions of people in conflict areas.

The British-drafted resolution, cosponsored by 112 countries, reiterated the council's demand for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities" in major conflicts.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, the current council president, announced the result of the vote on Friday, saying the resolution "will help bring vaccines to 160 million people in conflict areas or displaced by conflict."

