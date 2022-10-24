Dry shampoos by Dove, Suave, TRESemmé, others recalled over benzene levels

Here's how to check if a product in your bathroom cabinet is included in this recall.

WASHINGTON — Unilever is recalling certain lots of 19 dry shampoo products because they could have elevated levels of benzene, a known carcinogen.

The recall includes aerosol dry shampoo sprays from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Rockaholic, Bed Head, and TRESemmé, the company said in a notice via the FDA's website. The products were distributed at stores nationwide and online.

The recall only affects some lots of the products, all produced before October 2021. If you may have one of the affected sprays, you can check for its description, UPC and lot code here.

Customers who have the recalled sprays in their cabinets should stop using them immediately, Unilever said. Refunds are available through the company's website for the recall, UnileverRecall.com.

What is benzene, and how did it get into the products?

Benzene is a common chemical linked to various health risks in humans, including cancer. The CDC says long-term benzene exposure can harm the bone marrow and cause a decrease in red blood cells, leading to anemia. It can also cause excessive bleeding and harm the immune system.

Benzene is found in low levels in outdoor and indoor air. It can be formed naturally and is widely used in industrial production. People are exposed to the chemical regularly from sources like tobacco smoke, paint and detergents.

Unilever said the recalled products had "potentially elevated levels of benzene," but not enough of the chemical to harm customers. It added that it has not received any reports of illness caused by the products.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Unilever's notice said.