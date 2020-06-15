US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

The F15C Eagle had one pilot on board, the U.S. Air Force reported.

LONDON, UK — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time or 4:40 a.m. EDT.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Royal Air Force Lakenheath said in a press release that it does not know what caused the crash.