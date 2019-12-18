BERLIN, Germany — A German diplomat's son who served more than 33 years in prison for a double murder in Virginia that he has steadfastly maintained he didn't commit is back in his homeland.

Jens Soering was met by a crush of supporters and reporters after he landed in Frankfurt on Tuesday after being deported from the U.S. Soering told the crowd it was the best day of his life.

The 53-year-old was convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom's parents in 1985 and was serving a life sentence when he was granted parole last month.

He claims that Haysom committed the slayings.

