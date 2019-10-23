Lawmakers have passed a bill in the U.S. House that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

The "Pact Act" prohibits extreme acts of cruelty including crushing, burning, drowning of an animal. It also cracks down on sexual abuse of animals.

Creation and distribution of animal cruelty videos is also a crime in the current bill.

“The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan who sponsored the bill. “Passing the PACT Act sends a strong message that this behavior will not be tolerated. Protecting animals from cruelty is a top priority for me and I will continue to work with Congressman Deutch to get this important bill signed into law.”

A violator of this bill would be subject to criminal penalties such as a fine or prison term up to seven years or both.