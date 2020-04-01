US men's soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar amid Iran tensions

The team will open training camp in Florida amid increasing tensions with Iran in the Middle East, where Qatar's the first in the region to host a World Cup.

The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The U.S. Men's National Team twitter account says the Americans will open their training camp on Monday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.