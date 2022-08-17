The 25-year-old driver was delivering Amazon packages near Elma, Washington when the crash occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old male delivery driver was killed when his United States Postal Service mail truck drove about 65 feet down an embankment near Elma.

The crash occurred along state Route 8 near milepost 4. Both directions of the highway were blocked but have since reopened.

State troopers received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, the truck's engine was cold. It's currently unknown what time the crash happened.

The driver was delivering Amazon packages at the time of the crash, according to Washington State Patrol. He was ejected from the truck and found under the packages.

It's unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.