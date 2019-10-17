Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Ruben Correa is being called a hero today after video was released on Twitter from his dash-cam showing his unbelievable quick action that saved a driver stuck on train tracks.

In the video, time-stamped during Wednesday's early morning hours before sunrise, Correa is seen leaping from his patrol car and without hesitation, running toward a vehicle sitting on the tracks. The commuter rail FrontRunner train is unable to stop soon enough and continues speeding toward the vehicle while loudly sounding the horn.

The trapped vehicle still has its lights on as Correa yells at the driver and he tugs to get the individual out of the driver's seat.

“Get out of here! — we got a train coming! We got a train coming!,” Correa can be heard shouting as he frantically tries to free the person.

Finally, the individual escapes and the two go tumbling down an embankment, incredibly just as the train slams into the vehicle.

Correa told KSL, “That’s when I realized, ‘Oh wow, that was a lot closer than what I would have liked,'”

You can watch the full video here, but we warn you, the scenes are dramatic.

Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Rapich praised Correa on Twitter saying, "An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!!!"

The driver and Correa were both safe. KSL reported that the driver is said to have had an unknown medical episode which could have been the cause of the vehicle becoming stuck on the train tracks.