Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with 'one more letter' that Kobe Bryant left her

On the day before her birthday, Vanessa Bryant found an envelope that her husband, Kobe Bryant, had left for her before his death.

As Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday this week, she received an unexpected gift left to her by her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram Tuesday that she found an envelope on Monday that Kobe left her, labeled to "The Love of My Life. From, Tu Papi."

She said she waited to open "one more letter" until Tuesday, so she had something to look forward to on her birthday.

When the moment came to open the envelope, inside she found a photo Kobe had an artist draw featuring an angel holding Vanessa up.

"Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together," Vanessa Bryant wrote in her post.

Kobe and the couple's daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 near Los Angeles in Calabasas, California.

Last Friday marked what would have been Gianna's 14th birthday.