Vanessa Guillen's family calls for passage of #IAmVanessaGuillen bill in Washington, D.C.

The Guillen family, along with their family attorney, will march from the Capitol to the White House to call on the President to support the bill.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Vanessa Guillen's family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, spoke from the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Thursday. It was the first in a series of events designed to support the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill.

Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen and their mother, Gloria Guillen, gave passionate speeches saying they would not stop fighting for Vanessa.

"This should be everyone's issue and everyone should be fighting for justice," Lupe said.

Khawam said the bill was not a political issue. She said all members of congress needed to vote for it.

"Anyone who doesn't vote for it, we're going to make them famous," Khawam said.

Following the press conference, the group marched from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

Khawam and the Guillens will meet with President Donald Trump at 12 p.m. The President will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss his support of the bill, according to Khawam.

Guillen was killed on Fort Hood by Aaron Robinson April 22, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Robinson, along with his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, according to a criminal complaint.

Robinson shot and killed himself July 1. Aguilar was arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Guillen's family said she told them she was sexually harassed but did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. Fort Hood investigators said they did not find any evidence she was sexually harassed.

Khawam said the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of through their chain of command.

"When someone volunteers to serve our country, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by their fellow service members," Khawam said. "This bill will help us provide the protection and respect to others that was denied to Vanessa."