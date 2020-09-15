Venezuela: captured US spy charged in alleged terrorist plot

Tarek William Saab on Monday said Matthew John Heath had help from at least three Venezuelan conspirators.

CARACAS METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, Venezuela — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says a U.S. citizen arrested as a suspected spy has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack to sabotage oil refineries and electrical service.

Tarek William Saab on Monday said Matthew John Heath had help from at least three Venezuelan conspirators.

President Nicolás Maduro announced the capture days earlier, saying the suspected mercenary had been a U.S. Marine, who worked for the CIA in Iraq.

The prosecutor appeared on state TV and showed pictures of equipment alleged seized from him, including a grenade launcher, plastic explosives and a bag of U.S. dollars.