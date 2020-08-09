Five boats sank after dozens of vessels gathered on Lake Travis Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Lake Travis Scuba shared footage showing its recovery efforts after several boats sank during a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday to calls of multiple boats in distress around 12:15 p.m. during the "Trump Boat Parade" on Lake Travis. Those calls included reports of vessels taking on water, stalled engines, capsized boats and boats sinking

The videos show close-up shots of a sunken watercraft covered in algae with its U.S. and President Trump flags still intact, as well as workers pulling one of the boats up to the surface.

Officials told KVUE that five boats sank during the event. Three of those had been towed out and two remain submerged Saturday.

"Weather conditions on Lake Travis were calm. When a large number of boats began moving together, the wakes generated large waves in areas where participating boats were dense," the sheriff's office said. "TCSO has found no evidence of foul play associated with any of the incidents."

According to a Facebook page for the event, more than 2,000 people had planned to attend with more than 5,000 interested. No injuries were reported.

Many other similar events in support of the president have been taking place across the U.S. in recent weeks, including some in Florida and California.

