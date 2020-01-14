Vince Vaughn and Donald Trump shook hands, and everyone has opinions

The pair shared some words and a suite at the National Championship game Monday, and it was caught on video.

Actor Vince Vaughn was spotted Monday night sharing a stadium suite with President Donald Trump in which the two chatted for a time and shook hands with one another. The exchange is drawing both praise and ire on social media.

Timothy Burke posted video of Vaughn with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, taken during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans.

After a few seconds of chatting, Trump and Vaughn shake hands. Vaughn then says something to Melania Trump as he gets up to leave. Vaughn then waves and shakes hands with another unidentified person.



Only the ambient noise inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could be heard. It's unclear what Vaughn and Trump were saying to one another.

"I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it," Burke captioned his post.

Despite not knowing what the two were talking about, people had opinions on the exchange. They ranged from disappointment...

...to understanding...

...to just telling people to get over it.

Politico profiled Vaughn in 2013 about his support of conservative politics. He has previously backed Texas congressman Ron Paul.